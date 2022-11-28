Northern Trust Corp Has $716.21 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $716,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,999.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,816.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,915.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.