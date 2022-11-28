Northern Trust Corp Has $761.07 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Altria Group worth $761,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

