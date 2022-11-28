Northern Trust Corp Has $827.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $827,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 435.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,594.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $315.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $323.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

