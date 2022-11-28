Northern Trust Corp Has $933.33 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Crown Castle worth $933,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 131.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI opened at $141.02 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.