Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.78% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $948,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $306.01 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $311.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.73.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

