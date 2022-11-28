Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,823 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of 3M worth $957,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of 3M by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.