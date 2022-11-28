Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,182 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $740,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

