Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,275 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $675,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $218.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

