Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,671 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $663,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 173.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $445.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

