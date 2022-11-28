Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 407,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $947,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.74 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.