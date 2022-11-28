Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,020,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average is $324.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

