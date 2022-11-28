Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of AON worth $693,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $305.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

