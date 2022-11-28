Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Northrop Grumman worth $624,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $526.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

