Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,882 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $59,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $149.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

