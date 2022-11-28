Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.16 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 425.00%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.