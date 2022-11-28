OMG Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $161.92 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00007098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023943 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

