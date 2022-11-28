ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $64,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

