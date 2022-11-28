Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

