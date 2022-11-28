Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

