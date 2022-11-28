Oppenheimer Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $285.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.62.

DG stock opened at $257.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

