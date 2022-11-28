Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSK opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.