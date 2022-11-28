Ossiam Buys 18,397 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2,783.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

