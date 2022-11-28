Ossiam Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.