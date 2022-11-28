P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Head to Head Contrast

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94%

Risk & Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion 0.21 $426.64 million N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.34 -$156.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares DCC and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DCC and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 1 0 0 1.50 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

DCC beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

