Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,537,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

