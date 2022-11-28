Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

