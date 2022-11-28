Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.48) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.76) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.77) to GBX 780 ($9.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 979.20 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,719.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 924.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 848.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 994.20 ($11.76).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

