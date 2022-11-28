Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 67.1% in November

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 700,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pearson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PSO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($10.76) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.05) to GBX 900 ($10.64) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $989.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

