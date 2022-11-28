Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PAG opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

