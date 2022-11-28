Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.2 %

WOOF opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 241,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 191,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.