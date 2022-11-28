Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.2 %
WOOF opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 241,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 191,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.