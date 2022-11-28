Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

