Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.59.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

