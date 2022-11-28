Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) versus WeWork (NYSE:WE) Head to Head Analysis

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.81 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $528.71 million 2.41 -$1.15 million $0.32 32.22

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

WeWork has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Piedmont Office Realty Trust 7.12% 2.19% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

WeWork currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 174.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

