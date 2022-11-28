PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Critical Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PolyPid and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,444.23%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.35%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

This table compares PolyPid and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -0.31 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 139.58 -$9.95 million ($0.76) -2.04

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -193.77% -128.47% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -7,177.71% -97.47% -88.76%

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

