Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

