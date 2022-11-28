Prudential PLC Purchases 294 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Corning stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.