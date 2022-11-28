Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 268.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

