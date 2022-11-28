Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $60,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $298.03 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.