Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Pure Cycle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 35.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 329.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.