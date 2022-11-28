Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.46 on Monday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.58, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

