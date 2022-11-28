PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PureTech Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

