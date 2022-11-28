PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

