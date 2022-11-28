Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 70,495 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,495 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.