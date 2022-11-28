Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 253,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 291,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

