Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Nov 22 Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a nov 22 dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 219.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,298,000 after acquiring an additional 145,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

