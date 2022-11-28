Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Nov 22 Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a nov 22 dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 219.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.
Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.
Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
