Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Bank of America lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.27) to GBX 499 ($5.90) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $696.33.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

