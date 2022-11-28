Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Down 68.0% in November

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Price Performance
RGBP opened at 0.01 on Monday. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.01.
About Regen BioPharma
