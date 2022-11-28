Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $708,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of REGN opened at $740.42 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $728.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.