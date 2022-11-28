REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.00. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.35.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

