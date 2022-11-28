REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REVG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $828.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 1.97. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

